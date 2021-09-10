Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

In a report issued on August 10, Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies upgraded Mercury Systems (MRCY – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.93, close to its 52-week low of $47.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, and L3Harris Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mercury Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $63.00.

Mercury Systems’ market cap is currently $2.7B and has a P/E ratio of 42.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of secure sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems. It offer products under the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements typically performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly. The Modules and Sub-Assemblies category includes combinations of multiple functional technology elements and components that work together to perform multiple functions, but are typically resident on or within a single board or housing. The Integrated Subsystems category covers multiple modules and sub-assemblies combined with a backplane or similar functional element and software to enable a solution. The company was founded on July 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.