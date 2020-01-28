Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Lundin Gold (FTMNF)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Lundin Gold (FTMNF – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of C$12.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.53, close to its 52-week high of $7.73.

Lundin Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Based on Lundin Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $39.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.49 million.

Lundin Gold, Inc. is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.