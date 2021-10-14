October 14, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on InflaRx (IFRX)

By Carrie Williams

InflaRx (IFRXResearch Report) received a Buy rating from Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz on October 12. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.49, close to its 52-week low of $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 43.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for InflaRx with a $2.50 average price target, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

InflaRx’s market cap is currently $110M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.73.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

