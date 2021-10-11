Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

In a report issued on October 8, Kerry Holford from Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly & Co (LLY – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $233.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Holford is ranked #5454 out of 7689 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eli Lilly & Co with a $280.83 average price target, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eli Lilly & Co’s market cap is currently $223.8B and has a P/E ratio of 35.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -41.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LLY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1876, Eli Lilly & Co. is a leading healthcare company that manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.