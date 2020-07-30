Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Cimpress (CMPR)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali upgraded Cimpress (CMPR – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 73.6% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cimpress is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.00.

Cimpress’ market cap is currently $2.38B and has a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.63.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.