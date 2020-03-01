March 1, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods, Top News   No comments

Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Apple (AAPL)

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer upgraded Apple (AAPLResearch Report) to Buy, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $273.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Axon Enterprise, and Turtle Beach.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $338.83, implying a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $345.00 price target.

Based on Apple’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $91.72 billion and net profit of $22.24 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.37 billion and had a net profit of $19.97 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

