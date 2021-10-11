Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on TravelCenters (TA)

TravelCenters (TA – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $60.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.62, close to its 52-week high of $57.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TravelCenters with a $61.33 average price target.

Based on TravelCenters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.83 billion and net profit of $29.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $986 million and had a net profit of $2.12 million.

TravelCenters of America, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of travel centers and convenience stores. It products and services include diesel fuel and gasoline, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick serve restaurants, travel and convenience stores, and various driver amenities. The firm operates travel centers under TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brand names. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.