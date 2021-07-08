Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on National Storage Affiliates (NSA)

National Storage Affiliates (NSA – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $53.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.39, close to its 52-week high of $52.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Sabra Healthcare REIT, and Global Medical REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Storage Affiliates with a $51.89 average price target, which is a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.47 and a one-year low of $28.14. Currently, National Storage Affiliates has an average volume of 855.2K.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.