Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Kimberly Clark (KMB – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $127.00 price target from Berenberg Bank analyst Fulvio Cazzol today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.11, close to its 52-week low of $128.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Cazzol is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 47.8% success rate. Cazzol covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Colgate-Palmolive, and Procter & Gamble.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimberly Clark is a Hold with an average price target of $126.60, which is a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Based on Kimberly Clark’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.72 billion and net profit of $404 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.61 billion and had a net profit of $681 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KMB in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1872, Texas-based Kimberly-Clark Corp. manufactures and markets products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The company’s iconic brands include Depend, Huggies, Kleenex, Kotex, and Scott.