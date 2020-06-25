June 25, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Iqiyi (IQ)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer downgraded Iqiyi (IQResearch Report) to Hold, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.92.

CFA has an average return of 18.8% when recommending Iqiyi.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3921 out of 6704 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iqiyi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.30.

The company has a one-year high of $27.50 and a one-year low of $14.51. Currently, Iqiyi has an average volume of 10.83M.

iQIYI, Inc. engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It also operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

