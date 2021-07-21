Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Intrusion (INTZ)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck downgraded Intrusion (INTZ – Research Report) to Hold today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.26, close to its 52-week low of $4.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 51.0% success rate. Buck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Lightpath Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intrusion with a $9.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.90 and a one-year low of $4.02. Currently, Intrusion has an average volume of 387.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intrusion, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development, and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. Intrusion was founded by T. Joe Head and G. Ward Paxton in September 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.