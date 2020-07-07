Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Healthcare Services (HCSG)

Healthcare Services (HCSG – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $33.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst James Terwilliger today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.24.

Terwilliger has an average return of 18.5% when recommending Healthcare Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is ranked #1177 out of 6762 analysts.

Healthcare Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.20, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Benchmark Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $31.84 and a one-year low of $15.80. Currently, Healthcare Services has an average volume of 739.6K.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients. The Dietary segment includes the management of the client’s dietary department, which is responsible for food purchasing, meal preparation, and the provision of dietician consulting professional services. The company was founded by Daniel P. McCartney on November 22, 1976 and is headquartered in Bensalem, PA.