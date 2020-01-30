Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Michael Levine CFA from Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook (FB – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.23, close to its 52-week high of $224.20.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 66.7% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trade Desk, Pinterest, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $246.77 average price target, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report issued on January 28, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $224.20 and a one-year low of $159.28. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 12.99M.

