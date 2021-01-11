Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital downgraded Equity Lifestyle (ELS – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 51.2% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equity Lifestyle with a $68.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Equity Lifestyle’s market cap is currently $11.13B and has a P/E ratio of 50.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.06.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations segments. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes at the properties.The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.