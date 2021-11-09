Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on CuriosityStream (CURI)

CuriosityStream (CURI – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $10.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.40, close to its 52-week low of $7.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 67.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CuriosityStream with a $15.20 average price target.

