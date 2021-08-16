Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

Berenberg Bank analyst Esther Hong downgraded Aprea Therapeutics (APRE – Research Report) to Hold today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.65, close to its 52-week low of $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.4% and a 20.4% success rate. Hong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Axsome Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aprea Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $4.50, a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Aprea Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $77.33M and has a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.12.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.