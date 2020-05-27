Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Abiomed (ABMD)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault downgraded Abiomed (ABMD – Research Report) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $207.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abiomed is a Hold with an average price target of $201.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Abiomed’s market cap is currently $9.27B and has a P/E ratio of 46.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.