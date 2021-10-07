Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Analog Devices (ADI – Research Report), Bruce Evans, bought shares of ADI for $1.32M.

Following Bruce Evans’ last ADI Buy transaction on June 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 45.9%. This recent transaction increases Bruce Evans’ holding in the company by 8.65% to a total of $16.68 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Analog Devices’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.76 billion and quarterly net profit of $503 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.46 billion and had a net profit of $363 million. The company has a one-year high of $178.84 and a one-year low of $115.03. ADI’s market cap is $669 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.20.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $191.42, reflecting a -12.5% downside. Nine different firms, including BMO Capital and Bank of America Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Massachusetts-based Analog Devices, Inc. is a multinational semiconductor company, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, power management and reference products and digital signal processing and system products. The company also serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets.