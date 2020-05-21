Analog Devices (ADI): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices (ADI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Brooks Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Analog Devices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $122.94, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

Analog Devices’ market cap is currently $42.19B and has a P/E ratio of 32.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADI in relation to earlier this year.

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.