An Insider at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE – Research Report), John Richard Pinion, bought shares of RARE for $173K.

Following this transaction John Richard Pinion’s holding in the company was increased by 6.65% to a total of $2.68 million.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $35.59 million and GAAP net loss of $93.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $87.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $74.50 and a one-year low of $35.41. Currently, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 547.47K.

Starting in January 2020, RARE received 12 Buy ratings in a row. Seven different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.