An Insider at Troubadour Resources (Other OTC: TROUF) is Buying Shares

Today, an Insider at Troubadour Resources (TROUF – Research Report), Ryan Kalt, bought shares of TROUF for $9,350.

This is Kalt’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:GLM back in July 2020 This recent transaction increases Ryan Kalt’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $358.4K.

Currently, Troubadour Resources has an average volume of 500. TROUF’s market cap is $4.32 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -21.80.

The insider sentiment on Troubadour Resources has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a copper and gold explorer focused on the Amarillo Project, which is strategically located in one of Canada’s most prolific copper belts. The Company is managed by professionals with proven track records as mine finders.