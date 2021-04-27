An Insider at Tile Shop (Other OTC: TTSH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Tile Shop (TTSH – Research Report), Robert Rucker, sold shares of TTSH for $1.64M.

Based on Tile Shop’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $81.56 million and quarterly net profit of $1.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78.6 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.25 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.70 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Tile Shop has an average volume of 36.46K.

The insider sentiment on Tile Shop has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.