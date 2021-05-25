An Insider at StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at StoneX Group (SNEX – Research Report), Charles Lyon, sold shares of SNEX for $1.12M.

Following Charles Lyon’s last SNEX Sell transaction on September 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 24.6%. In addition to Charles Lyon, one other SNEX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $70.47 and a one-year low of $43.67. Currently, StoneX Group has an average volume of 36.10K. SNEX’s market cap is $1.37 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.30.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.59M worth of SNEX shares and purchased $49.8K worth of SNEX shares. The insider sentiment on StoneX Group has been neutral according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

INTL FCStone, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.