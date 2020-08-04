An Insider at Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) is Selling Shares

Today, an Insider at Standard Motor Products (SMP – Research Report), Arthur Sills, sold shares of SMP for $461.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $55.85 and a one-year low of $33.94. Currently, Standard Motor Products has an average volume of 91.15K. SMP’s market cap is $1.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.50.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control Segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories, and windshield washer system parts. The company was founded by Elias Fife and Ralph van Allen in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.