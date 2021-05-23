An Insider at Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) is Selling Shares

On May 21, an Insider at Sprague Resources (SRLP – Research Report), Brian Weego, sold shares of SRLP for $245.8K.

Following Brian Weego’s last SRLP Sell transaction on March 25, 2015, the stock climbed by 12.1%.

Based on Sprague Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion and quarterly net profit of $48.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $960 million and had a net profit of $46.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.13 and a one-year low of $14.14. Currently, Sprague Resources has an average volume of 39.25K.

The insider sentiment on Sprague Resources has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline. The Natural Gas segment purchases, sells and distributes natural gas. The Materials Handling segment stores various customer owned products, which includes asphalt, clay slurry, salt, gypsum, coal, petroleum coke, caustic soda, tallow, pulp and heavy equipment. The Other Operations segment includes the marketing and distribution of coal conducted in Portland, Maine terminal, commercial trucking activity conducted by Canadian subsidiary and heating equipment service business. The company was founded by Charles Hill Sprague in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.