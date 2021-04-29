An Insider at Sino American Oil Company (Other OTC: OILY) is Buying Shares

Today, an Insider at Sino American Oil Company (OILY – Research Report), Richard Tang, bought shares of OILY for $1,300.

Over the last month, Richard Tang has reported another 9 Buy trades on OILY for a total of $25.58K. Following this transaction Richard Tang’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $215.7K.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 2646.43. The company has a one-year high of $45.00 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, Sino American Oil Company has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4,341 worth of OILY shares and purchased $22.54K worth of OILY shares. The insider sentiment on Sino American Oil Company has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sino American Oil Co. is an oil and gas exploration stage company. It engages in assessment, acquisition, exploration and development materials and properties in Australia, Asia, and South America. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.