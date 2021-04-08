An Insider at Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Shoe Carnival (SCVL – Research Report), Timothy T. Baker, sold shares of SCVL for $1.7M.

Following Timothy T. Baker’s last SCVL Sell transaction on February 22, 2021, the stock climbed by 11.8%.

Based on Shoe Carnival’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $254 million and quarterly net profit of $7.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $240 million and had a net profit of $3.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.47 and a one-year low of $15.30. Currently, Shoe Carnival has an average volume of 82.29K.

The insider sentiment on Shoe Carnival has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.