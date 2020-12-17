An Insider at Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is Selling Shares

On December 16, an Insider at Sharps Compliance (SMED – Research Report), John W. Dalton, sold shares of SMED for $74.2K.

In addition to John W. Dalton, one other SMED executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $9.45 and a one-year low of $4.00. SMED’s market cap is $154 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 132.90. Currently, Sharps Compliance has an average volume of 204.97K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, reflecting a -5.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sharps Compliance has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.