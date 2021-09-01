An Insider at Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Scully Royalty (SRL – Research Report), Neil S Subin, sold shares of SRL for $25.79K.

Over the last month, Neil S Subin has reported another 13 Sell trades on SRL for a total of $254.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $16.35 and a one-year low of $3.53. SRL’s market cap is $155 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 526.60. Currently, Scully Royalty has an average volume of 10.87K.

The insider sentiment on Scully Royalty has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes royalty interest, captive supply assets, financial services and proprietary investing activities. The All Other segment encompasses corporate and other investments and business interests primarily being business activities in medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.