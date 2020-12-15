An Insider at Rubicon Organics (Other OTC: ROMJF) is Buying Shares

Today, an Insider at Rubicon Organics (ROMJF – Research Report), Eric Savics, bought shares of ROMJF for $72K.

Following this transaction Eric Savics’ holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $26.97 million.

Based on Rubicon Organics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $992K and GAAP net loss of -$1,815,052. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $3.46 million. ROMJF’s market cap is $129 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -10.30. The company has a one-year high of $3.39 and a one-year low of $1.08.

Starting in May 2020, ROMJF received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.6M worth of ROMJF shares and purchased $72K worth of ROMJF shares. The insider sentiment on Rubicon Organics has been neutral according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rubicon Organics, Inc. engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Washington, California, and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co. The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.