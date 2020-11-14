An Insider at Ring Energy (NYSE MKT: REI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Ring Energy (REI – Research Report), Kelly Hoffman, bought shares of REI for $22.4K.

Following this transaction Kelly Hoffman’s holding in the company was increased by 14.87% to a total of $160.7K. In addition to Kelly Hoffman, 2 other REI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $3.31 and a one-year low of $0.43.

The insider sentiment on Ring Energy has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.