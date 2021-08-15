An Insider at POSaBIT Systems (Other OTC: POSAF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at POSaBIT Systems (POSAF – Research Report), Alex Sharp, sold shares of POSAF for $50K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on POSaBIT Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.96 million and GAAP net loss of -$878,232. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.49 million and had a GAAP net loss of $242.3K. Currently, POSaBIT Systems has an average volume of 67.12K. POSAF’s market cap is $118 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -51.30.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $81.2K worth of POSAF shares and purchased $252.6K worth of POSAF shares.

Alex Sharp’s trades have generated a 84.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

POSaBIT Systems Corp is a financial technology company. The company provides point of sale systems and blockchain-enabled payment processing methods with a focus in the cannabis sector.