An Insider at Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Pinnacle West Capital (PNW – Research Report), Daniel Froetscher, sold shares of PNW for $245.5K.

Following Daniel Froetscher’s last PNW Sell transaction on December 17, 2018, the stock climbed by 4.6%. In addition to Daniel Froetscher, 2 other PNW executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $105.51 and a one-year low of $84.26. Currently, Pinnacle West Capital has an average volume of 997.15K. PNW’s market cap is $10.06B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.74.

Three different firms, including Evercore ISI and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Pinnacle West Capital has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co.