An Insider at Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Onto Innovation (ONTO – Research Report), Kevin Heidrich, sold shares of ONTO for $20.19K.

Following Kevin Heidrich’s last ONTO Sell transaction on February 26, 2018, the stock climbed by 13.5%. In addition to Kevin Heidrich, one other ONTO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Onto Innovation’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $126 million and quarterly net profit of $8.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.94 million and had a net profit of $6.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.50 and a one-year low of $20.32. Currently, Onto Innovation has an average volume of 585.78K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ONTO with a $51.00 price target. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.67, reflecting a -13.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Onto Innovation has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.