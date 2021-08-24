An Insider at Old Republic International is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that an Insider at Old Republic International (ORI – Research Report), Karl Mueller, exercised options to sell 100,000 ORI shares at $13.21 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.65M.

Following Karl Mueller’s last ORI Sell transaction on May 25, 2012, the stock climbed by 20.7%. This is Mueller’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions.

Based on Old Republic International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.25 billion and quarterly net profit of $316 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.03 billion and had a net profit of $398 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.69 and a one-year low of $13.93. ORI’s market cap is $8.09 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.00.

The insider sentiment on Old Republic International has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment involves in providing property and liability insurance to commercial clients. The Title Insurance Group segment includes issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment consists of mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity operations. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.