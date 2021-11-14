An Insider at Northern Lights Resources (Other OTC: NLRCF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Northern Lights Resources (NLRCF – Research Report), Kerem Akbas, sold shares of NLRCF for $10.22K.

NLRCF’s market cap is $3.21 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.30. Currently, Northern Lights Resources has an average volume of 100.00K.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. Its project includes Medicine Springs Project located in Elko County, Nevada & Secret Pass Gold Project located in Mohave County, Arizona.