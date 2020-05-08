An Insider at Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Napco Security Technologies (NSSC – Research Report), Jorge Hevia, sold shares of NSSC for $1.44M.

Based on Napco Security Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $25.83 million and quarterly net profit of $3.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.83 million and had a net profit of $2.87 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.91 and a one-year low of $13.33. Currently, Napco Security Technologies has an average volume of 89.84K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.33, reflecting a -15.6% downside.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems,door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.