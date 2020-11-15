An Insider at Nacco Industries (NYSE: NC) is Buying Shares

On November 13, an Insider at Nacco Industries (NC – Research Report), Frank Taplin, bought shares of NC for $2.57M.

This is Taplin’s first Buy trade following 17 Sell transactions. This is Taplin’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on HBB back in September 2018

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $50.28 and a one-year low of $17.95. NC’s market cap is $151 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.70. Currently, Nacco Industries has an average volume of 13.38K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.24M worth of NC shares and purchased $7.72M worth of NC shares. The insider sentiment on Nacco Industries has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Frank Taplin’s trades have generated a -11.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies through its subsidiaries. It also provides value-added services to natural resource firms. The company was founded on February 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.