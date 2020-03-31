An Insider at Macerich (NYSE: MAC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Macerich (MAC – Research Report), Dana Anderson, bought shares of MAC for $59.7K.

In addition to Dana Anderson, 8 other MAC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Dana Anderson’s holding in the company was increased by 7.38% to a total of $874.4K.

The company has a one-year high of $44.73 and a one-year low of $5.49. MAC’s market cap is $849 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.10.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $23.86, reflecting a -74.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Macerich has been positive according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies. The company was founded by Mace Siegel, Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.