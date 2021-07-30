An Insider at LaSalle Exploration Corp. (Other OTC: LSXEF) is Buying Shares

Today, an Insider at LaSalle Exploration Corp. (LSXEF – Research Report), David Lyall, bought shares of LSXEF for $80K.

This recent transaction increases David Lyall’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $999.7K.

LSXEF’s market cap is $11.27 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -99.40. Currently, LaSalle Exploration Corp. has an average volume of .

Our company focuses its activities on the search for gold and base metals within carefully selected regions of Quebec and Ontario. These regions are annually ranked among the top ten mining jurisdictions worldwide. We are focused here because of the unparalleled combination of accessibility, exploration and mining expertise, legal and tenure certainty, mining culture combined with world class exploration potential demonstrated to this day after over 100 years of continuous success.