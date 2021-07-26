An Insider at GrowMax Resources (Other OTC: APEOF) is Buying Shares

Today, an Insider at GrowMax Resources (APEOF – Research Report), Kulwant Singh Malhi, bought shares of APEOF for $723.7K.

Following this transaction Kulwant Singh Malhi’s holding in the company was increased by 152% to a total of $737.6K. This is Malhi’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on AGNPF back in October 2019

Currently, GrowMax Resources has an average volume of 1,000.

Kulwant Singh Malhi's trades have generated a 1.7% average return based on past transactions.

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. It focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involved in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.