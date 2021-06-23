An Insider at Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Group 1 Automotive (GPI – Research Report), Max Watson, sold shares of GPI for $2.25M.

Following Max Watson’s last GPI Sell transaction on October 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 51.8%.

Based on Group 1 Automotive’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.01 billion and quarterly net profit of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.69 billion and had a net profit of $29.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $175.04 and a one-year low of $55.80. GPI’s market cap is $2.76 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.70.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $207.67, reflecting a -26.4% downside.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.