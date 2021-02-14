An Insider at General Electric is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that an Insider at General Electric (GE – Research Report), David Leon Joyce, exercised options to sell 241,836 GE shares for a total transaction value of $2.74M.

This recent transaction decreases David Leon Joyce’s holding in the company by 42% to a total of $12.25 million. Following David Leon Joyce’s last GE Sell transaction on September 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.6%.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 404.91. The company has a one-year high of $13.26 and a one-year low of $5.48. Currently, General Electric has an average volume of 58.44M.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.36, reflecting a -7.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on General Electric has been negative according to 93 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

General Electric Co. is a technology and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services. The Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, hardware & software, offshore wind turbines, solutions, products & services to hydropower industry, blades for onshore & offshore wind turbines, and high voltage equipment. The Aviation segment provides jet engines & turboprops for commercial airframes, maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, as well as replacement parts, additive machines & materials, and engineering services. The Healthcare segment provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring, and diagnostics, drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance enhancement solutions. The Capital segment leases & finances aircraft, aircraft engines and helicopters, and also provides financial and underwriting solutions. The company was founded by Thomas Alva Edison in 1878 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.