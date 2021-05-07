An Insider at First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at First Majestic Silver (AG – Research Report), Eric Steven Sprott, bought shares of AG for $30M.

Based on First Majestic Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $118 million and quarterly net profit of $34.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.43 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $24.01 and a one-year low of $7.20. AG’s market cap is $4 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 149.40.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.15, reflecting a -0.4% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.23M worth of AG shares and purchased $30M worth of AG shares. The insider sentiment on First Majestic Silver has been negative according to 100 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.