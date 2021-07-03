An Insider at eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) is Selling Shares

Today, an Insider at eXp World Holdings (EXPI – Research Report), Penny Sanford, sold shares of EXPI for $211.2K.

Following Penny Sanford’s last EXPI Sell transaction on June 02, 2021, the stock climbed by 4.8%. Over the last month, Penny Sanford has reported another 6 Sell trades on EXPI for a total of $2.01M.

Based on eXp World Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $584 million and quarterly net profit of $4.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $271 million and had a net profit of $165K. The company has a one-year high of $90.00 and a one-year low of $7.57. Currently, eXp World Holdings has an average volume of 919.89K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.79M worth of EXPI shares and purchased $2,000 worth of EXPI shares. The insider sentiment on eXp World Holdings has been negative according to 294 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. owns and operates eXp Realty, which is a cloud-based international residential real estate brokerage. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The company was founded by Glenn Darrel Sanford on July 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Bellingham, WA.