An Insider at Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Cushman & Wakefield (CWK – Research Report), Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, sold shares of CWK for $64.76M.

In addition to Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, 9 other CWK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.92 billion and GAAP net loss of -$17,200,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.9 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $55.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.44 and a one-year low of $9.83. Currently, Cushman & Wakefield has an average volume of 887.05K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.17, reflecting a -3.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cushman & Wakefield has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The Europe, the Middle East and Africa segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.