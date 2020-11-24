An Insider at Cresco Labs (Other OTC: CRLBF) is Selling Shares

Today, an Insider at Cresco Labs (CRLBF – Research Report), Joseph Stevens Caltabiano, sold shares of CRLBF for $373.3K.

Based on Cresco Labs’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $94.26 million and GAAP net loss of -$18,897,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.50 and a one-year low of $1.94. Currently, Cresco Labs has an average volume of 858.77K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.21, reflecting a -31.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cresco Labs has been negative according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cresco Labs Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the production and sale of cannabis. The company distribute its products to dispensaries nationwide, including several dispensaries owned and operated by its team. Its product includes Reserve, Remedi, Mindy’s. All the revenues of the company were generated in the United States. It has ownership interests in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Maryland, and Arizona.