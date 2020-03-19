An Insider at Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Community Bancorp (CTBI – Research Report), Franky Minnifield, bought shares of CTBI for $15.45K.

Following this transaction Franky Minnifield’s holding in the company was increased by 8.16% to a total of $203.6K.

Based on Community Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $59.08 million and quarterly net profit of $16.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.48 million and had a net profit of $15.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.54 and a one-year low of $28.96. Currently, Community Bancorp has an average volume of 40.18K.

The insider sentiment on Community Bancorp has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.