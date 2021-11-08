An Insider at Cominar Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: CMLEF) is Selling Shares

Today, an Insider at Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF – Research Report), Sime Armoyan, sold shares of CMLEF for $2.93M.

Following Sime Armoyan’s last CMLEF Sell transaction on March 19, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $9.41 and a one-year low of $5.80. Currently, Cominar Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 11.50K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $9.44, reflecting a -1.5% downside.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Mixed-Use Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire in 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.