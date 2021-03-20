An Insider at Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY – Research Report), Stephen Altland, bought shares of CVLY for $7,019.

This recent transaction increases Stephen Altland’s holding in the company by 8.92% to a total of $288.6K. Following Stephen Altland’s last CVLY Buy transaction on June 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.4%.

Based on Codorus Valley Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.6 million and quarterly net profit of $4.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.37 million and had a net profit of $4.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.74 and a one-year low of $10.62. Currently, Codorus Valley Bancorp has an average volume of 66.26K.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Community Banking segment. The firm offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.